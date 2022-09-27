Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Sends Mobilized Men to Ukraine Front After Days of Training – Activists

A military mobilization point on the territory of the Museum of Moscow. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Russia is sending newly mobilized recruits to the front after just days of training or none at all, rights activists said nearly a week into the country’s “partial” military mobilization for the war in Ukraine. 

"[New recruits] do not participate in exercises, are not examined by the medical commission and do not undergo any training," the Perviy Otdel (First Department) rights group said in a post on Telegram on Tuesday.

The group cited a video published by an unnamed draftee who was called up to fight.

"Hello all, the first tank regiment is here. We were officially told that there would be no training before we are sent to the war zone. The regiment’s commanders confirmed this. On Sept. 29, we will be sent to Kherson," the man in the video says

Perviy Otdel did not indicate how widespread such cases are.

Russia aims to call up 300,000 men to aid its faltering war effort in Ukraine with its partial mobilization, according to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. 

President Vladimir Putin stipulated that those men will be called from Russia’s pool of some 2 million reservists that have “relevant” military experience.

But only 10% of this pool of reservists have completed refresher training since their initial compulsory military service, meaning many draftees are likely in need of training before being deployed to the front, according to a report by U.S. think tank RAND. 

Sending men ill-prepared for battle into Ukraine will mean a sharp rise in Russian deaths on the frontlines, military analysts told The Moscow Times. 

Initial footage of Russia’s mobilization has shown scores of aging men subjected to poor conditions as they await being sent to Ukraine.  

Videos posted online Monday showed men sleeping without beds in army barracks as well as other footage appearing to show recruits being told to buy their own medical supplies. 

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

food crisis

Kremlin Says Odesa Strikes Should Not Hamper Grain Exports

The strikes came less than a day after Moscow and Kyiv signed a deal to release grain exports from Ukraine's ports.
food crisis

Russia FM Reassures Egypt on Grain Deliveries

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the two countries accounted for 85% of Egypt's wheat imports.
'turning point'

Ukraine's Kherson to Be 'Liberated' From Russia By September – Official

The Ukrainian army has been clawing back territory in the southern region in recent weeks.
deflect and deny

As Civilian Deaths Mount in Ukraine, Russia Deploys Familiar Excuses

Whether by pinning the blame on Ukraine or attempting to paint civilian areas as military targets, Russia’s alibis have followed a pattern.