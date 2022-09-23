Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Armed Russian Proxies in Ukraine Pressure Locals to Vote on Annexation – Official

Voters at a mobile polling station in the village of Krasny Yar, Luhansk region, Ukraine. EPA / TASS

Russian proxies in occupied Ukrainian territories are knocking on residents’ doors and pressuring them to vote to formally join Russia, a Ukrainian official said Friday.

Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, along with the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, are staging referendums from Sept. 23-27 that will decide whether they will be annexed by Russia.

“When a person checks ‘NO’ on the ‘ballot’ it is recorded in a ‘notebook’,” the Luhansk region’s Ukrainian Governor Serhiy Haidai wrote on his Telegram channel of the Russian proxies' election visits. 

Haidai added that the Russian proxies are accompanied by armed men on their door-to-door visits. 

Kyiv and its Western allies have decried the referendum votes as a “sham” and an unlawful land grab by Moscow.

The majority of referendum voting will be conducted at homes “as a security measure,” the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported

Rallies in support of the ongoing referendums are being held in several Russian cities, media reported, with state employees, students and political activists reportedly being transported to the events. 

The referendums were announced a day before President Vladimir Putin declared a “partial” mobilization of Russia’s military reservists, a move aimed at bolstering Moscow’s flagging manpower in its seven-month invasion of Ukraine. 

The vice spokesperson of Russia’s Federal Council said earlier that any attack on Russia-occupied territories of Ukraine during and after the referendums would be viewed as an attack on Russia itself. 

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

permanent presence

Kremlin Eyes Sept. 15 Referendum for Captured Ukraine Regions – Bloomberg

Officials are reportedly preparing to stage votes in occupied regions as well as other areas that could be seized in the coming weeks.
never say never

‘Door Not Shut’ to Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks – Kremlin

A day earlier, Russia's foreign minister said such talks “make no sense.”
bearer of fake news

Russian Search Engines to Label Wikipedia as ‘War Fakes’ Spreader

Russian search engines will be required to inform Wikipedia users that the site spreads “fake news” about the invasion of Ukraine.
'false information'

Russia Fines Google $360Mln Over Ukraine Content

The regulator said that as this was a repeat conviction for Google the fine was based on its annual revenue in Russia.