Armed Russian Proxies in Ukraine Pressure Locals to Vote on Annexation – Official

Russian proxies in occupied Ukrainian territories are knocking on residents’ doors and pressuring them to vote to formally join Russia, a Ukrainian official said Friday.

Russia-occupied areas of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, along with the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, are staging referendums from Sept. 23-27 that will decide whether they will be annexed by Russia.

“When a person checks ‘NO’ on the ‘ballot’ it is recorded in a ‘notebook’,” the Luhansk region’s Ukrainian Governor Serhiy Haidai wrote on his Telegram channel of the Russian proxies' election visits.

Haidai added that the Russian proxies are accompanied by armed men on their door-to-door visits.

Kyiv and its Western allies have decried the referendum votes as a “sham” and an unlawful land grab by Moscow.