Russia’s Tatarstan Bans Reservists From Leaving as Mobilization Underway

Authorities in Russia’s republic of Tatarstan have prohibited all residents in the military reserves from leaving the region, according to a government order published Wednesday.

The order follows President Vladimir Putin's decaration of a “partial” military mobilization for the war in Ukraine.

“Officers, warrant officers, midshipmen, sergeants, foremen, soldiers and sailors of the reserve…are temporarily prohibited from traveling outside their district (city),” the Tatarstan government's document reads.

The ban on movement is a part of Tatarstan’s effort to maintain good relations with the federal government by fulfilling the Kremlin’s manpower requests for the war in Ukraine, Tatar political expert and journalist Ruslan Aysin said.

“Tatarstan always has to prove to the federal government that it is the best region…and can fulfill all orders from Moscow,” Aysin told The Moscow Times.

This was echoed in comments by the head of Tatarstan's spokeswoman, Liliya Galimova, who said at a press conference Wednesday that the Turkic Muslim-majority republic would fulfill Moscow’s mobilization needs “on time.”

Tatarstan's new movement restrictions also require business owners to ensure that all employees in the reserves report to enlistment offices, with administrative fines for non-compliance.