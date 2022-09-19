Kyiv Accuses Russia of Strike on Southern Nuclear Plant

Ukraine's nuclear energy agency Energoatom on Monday accused Moscow's troops of an attack on the country's second-largest nuclear plant in the south.

The accusations come after the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine — Europe's largest atomic facility — faced frequent shelling in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear incident.

On Monday, "the Russian army carried out a missile attack on the industrial site" of the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, Energoatom said in a post on the Telegram messaging service.

It added that a "powerful explosion" took place "just 300 meters" (985 feet) from the facility's reactors but they were operating as "normal."