Cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, Longest Space Stay Record Holder, Dies in Russia

Russian cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, the holder of the world record for the longest single stay in space, has died at age 80.

Polyakov spent a record 437 days and 18 hours aboard the Mir space station from January 1994 to March 1995, a feat that earned him the Hero of Russia title.

Russia’s state space agency Roscosmos announced Polyakov’s death on Monday. It did not indicate the time or cause of his death.

Polyakov was born in the Soviet industrial heartland of Tula on April 24, 1942. He specialized in astronautics medicine and dedicated himself to space medicine after earning a doctoral degree at a Moscow medical school.