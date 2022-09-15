Poland Seeks Return of ‘Stolen’ Art From Russia’s Pushkin Museum

Poland is calling on Russia’s state-run Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts to return seven artworks that were “stolen” by the Soviet Union during World War II, Warsaw said Wednesday.

“Cases of plunder of cultural goods do not expire…The Polish state will never stop searching for and recovering cultural goods that were looted as a result of World War II,” the government statement quoted Polish Culture Minister Piotr Gliński as saying.

The seven objects sought by Poland include works by Italian painters Lorenzo di Credi, Spinello Aretino and Luca Giordano, as well as French painter Valentin de Boulogne.

Russia’s Culture Ministry on Thursday said it had not yet received any official requests from the Polish government, noting the paintings in question had been given to the Soviet Union as part of German reparations after World War II.