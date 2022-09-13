'Difficult Moment for Russia’ as Fighting Flares Between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia — Russia said Tuesday it had negotiated a ceasefire between ex-Soviet Armenia and Azerbaijan after clashes between the historic rivals left at least 49 Armenian troops dead.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said the fighting started early Tuesday, with the Armenian cities of Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk coming under fire from Azerbaijani artillery, mortars and drones.

“My family and I woke up because of the shelling when [the area] was attacked at about midnight,” said Anna, who lives in the Armenian town of Vardenis about 20 kilometers from the border with Azerbaijan and declined to give her surname.

“We were hearing the sound of rockets. It was very scary,” she told The Moscow Times.

The deadly fighting came as Yerevan's closest ally Moscow — which has thousands of peacekeepers in the region — was distracted by its six-month invasion of Ukraine.

Russia said it had brought the clashes to a halt, with the Russian Foreign Ministry saying a ceasefire was agreed from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time.

“The situation is very painful,” said Nina, a Yerevan resident who declined to give her surname. “I’m just thinking of how to defend my home if they come.”

Experts warned that the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine has weakened Russia and raised the chances of further escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Russia is currently neither willing nor capable of restraining Azerbaijani aggression in the region,” said Tigran Grigoryan, a Yerevan-based political expert, adding that there was a “regional power vacuum” because of Moscow’s focus on Ukraine.

The fighting appeared to have died down Tuesday evening, following an intense round of diplomacy, and Baku announcing that it had achieved its immediate aims.