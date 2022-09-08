Russian Minister Promises iPhone 14 Imports

Russian consumers will be able to buy the newly unveiled iPhone 14 in Russia despite Apple’s exit from the market over the invasion of Ukraine, a government minister said Thursday.

“If consumers want to buy these phones, you’re welcome. They will have that chance,” Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Apple halted all product sales in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine in February.

But Apple smartphones continued flowing into Russia via the Russian government’s sanctions-busting “parallel imports” scheme in which goods are re-exported to Russia without permission from the trademark owner.

Imported smartphones and other electronic goods originally intended for sale in other countries — often neighboring post-Soviet states — come with price tags in Russia up to 20% higher than before the invasion.

Manturov, who was speaking on the sidelines of Russia’s Eastern Economic Forum in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, did not indicate whether the “parallel import” iPhone 14 will cost more than the official price of $799 for the base model and $1,100 for the premium iPhone 14 Pro Max.