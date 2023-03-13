Russia Resumes Publication of Trade Statistics After Year-Long Pause

Russia's Federal Customs Service is to resume publication of the country's official foreign trade data after a year-long hiatus, the agency announced on Monday.

Russia's customs body abruptly suspended the publication of its import and export statistics in March last year as the country found itself enduring wave upon wave of international sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I support this decision, I consider it justified in order to avoid misleading estimates, speculation, and discrepancies regarding imports. This is a temporary measure,” customs service head Vladimir Bulavin was quoted as saying at the time about the April decision.

Russia’s initial decision to conceal its trade data was actually prompted by its uncertainty over the potential impact that Western sanctions could have on Russia’s economy, according to economist Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP).