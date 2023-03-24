Kazakhstan to Strengthen Screening of Re-Exports to Russia

In a fresh attempt to avoid punishment for aiding Russia in bypassing Western sanctions, Kazakhstan will launch an online system to track all goods entering and leaving the country next month. The system, which a senior official told Eurasianet is due to come into effect on April 1, appears to be Kazkhstan's most concerted effort so far to show compliance with Western attempts to isolate Russia’s economy in response to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “Our government has repeatedly and very clearly stated that Kazakhstan does not apply any sanctions and restrictions in trade with Russia. However, it will not allow the circumvention of Western sanctions and will not become a platform for such circumvention,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We understand all the risks of secondary sanctions, so we closely monitor our mutual trade with all partners.” Those remarks accurately convey the complexity of the challenge facing Kazakhstan, which wants to avoid angering its belligerent and economically important neighbor to the north, while continuing to cultivate friendly relations with Europe and the United States. Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi made no secret of those anxieties in his remarks alongside U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited the capital Astana last month. “Kazakhstan has very historic ties with both Russia and Ukraine,” Tleuberdi said, speaking in English. “Our economies are interconnected for a long, long time, and that’s why definitely all this situation is quite heavy for us, for our economy, and we [are] trying to avoid any negative effects from the sanctions.”

The main obstacles to sanctions compliance are geography and the current trading regime under which Kazakhstan operates. Kazakhstan and Russia are both members of the five-nation Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). In theory, that means there are no customs checks on goods crossing the 7,600-kilometer border between the two countries. In recent years, this setup has helped Russia strengthen its position as Kazakhstan’s primary trading partner. So it was hardly any surprise that when the flow of Western goods to Russia was cut off, Moscow looked to its neighbors in Central Asia and the Caucasus as a backdoor. “Information collected by the Geneva-based Trade Data Monitor indicates that some sanctioned goods — particularly advanced semiconductors — are being diverted to Russia via third countries, many of which abruptly changed their trading habits following Russia’s invasion,” Bloomberg reported earlier this month. The figures speak for themselves. In the calendar year before the war began, Kazakhstan exported a paltry $12,000 worth of advanced semiconductors to Russia. In 2022, that amount skyrocketed to $3.7 million. Other figures are more difficult to pin down. Anecdotal evidence suggests a growing shuttle-trading industry has emerged to fill the demand for high-tech consumer goods and other sought-after items. Recently published research from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) also “provides evidence suggestive of intermediated trade via [Russia’s] neighboring economies being used to circumvent the sanctions.” “We saw the emergence of intermediated trade — an increase in Western exports to Central Asian and the Caucasus countries accompanied by an increase in exports from these countries to Russia,” explained EBRD chief economist Beata Javorcik.

