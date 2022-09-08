Poland, Baltics Agree EU Visa Ban Plan for Russians – Statement

Poland and the three Baltic states said Thursday they would temporarily restrict access for Russian citizens holding EU visas by Sept. 19 to address "public policy and security threats."

The prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland said in a statement they were concerned "about the substantial and growing influx of Russian citizens" into the EU.

"We believe that this is becoming a serious threat to our public security and to the overall shared Schengen area," they said.

The statement said the four "agreed on a common regional approach and hereby express their political will and firm intention to introduce national temporary measures for Russian citizens holding visas."

The measures would "restrict the entry into the Schengen area for Russian citizens traveling for tourism, culture, sport and business purposes."