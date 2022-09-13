Russia Rules Out Retaliation to EU Visa Hurdles

Moscow will not respond in kind to the European Union’s new hurdles for Russians visiting the bloc’s visa-free travel zone, a senior diplomat said Tuesday.

The European Union last week formally suspended a 2007 visa facilitation deal with Moscow that had made it easier and cheaper for Russians to travel to Europe as part of the bloc's response to the invasion of Ukraine. The move, effective Monday, stops short of the full travel ban demanded by EU member states located closer to the Russian border.

“We won’t respond tit-for-tat,” Vladimir Chizhov, Russia’s outgoing ambassador to the EU, said in an interview with Russian state broadcaster Rossia 24.

Chizhov vowed that Moscow would remain “open to those who want to come and see how Russians really live and what happens in Russia.”

“We will remain a country committed to democracy and freedom of movement,” said Chizhov. “This is a display of maturity and wisdom of our leadership.”

The Kremlin last week denounced the EU’s tourist visa suspension as “another ridiculous decision in a series of ongoing absurdities.”