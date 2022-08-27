Kremlin Makes It Easier for Ukrainians to Live, Work in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing Ukrainian passport holders who have entered Russia since Kremlin's offensive to live and work in the country indefinitely.

Up until now, Ukrainians could only stay in Russia for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period. To stay longer or to work, one had to get special authorization or a work permit.

The new measure allows Ukrainian citizens and people from Ukraine's separatist eastern regions that Russia recognizes as independent to work in Russia without a work permit and to live in the country "without a time limit," according to the temporary decree published on Saturday.