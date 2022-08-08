Ukraine Bombs Key Bridge at Russian-Held Kherson

Ukrainian forces bombed a strategic bridge over the Dnipro river overnight in the Russian-held city of Kherson, the army announced Monday.

"What a night for the occupiers in the Kherson region. Strikes in the area of the Antonovskiy bridge," regional deputy Sergei Khlan wrote on Facebook.

Southern army command spokeswoman Natalia Gumeniuk confirmed the attack.

"The firing system we have developed in recent days shows results," she said.

"The impact (of the strike) has been considerable for both the Antonovskiy and Kakhovskiy bridges," she told Ukrainian television.

The Antonovskiy bridge is the main land supply link between the city and the south bank of the Dnipro.