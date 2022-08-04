Russia to Revive Soviet-Era Shops Selling Western Goods to Foreign Diplomats

Russia will revive the Soviet-era practice of duty-free shops for foreign diplomats, allowing them to buy goods no longer imported to Russia due to Western sanctions, according to a government order issued last week.

The stores could open in the capital Moscow and St. Petersburg shortly after the order takes effect on Aug. 27.

“The idea of ​​opening special stores for diplomats is not new,” Senator Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, told the state journal Parlamentskaya Gazeta.

“Back in the Soviet times, my friends worked abroad, and there were shops for diplomats, which had certain discounts. These outlets allow diplomats to freely buy goods that they cannot import or buy in the host country.”

The diplomat-only retailers hark back to the “Beryozka” retail chain, which sold foreign-made household appliances, clothes and even rare food items to foreign diplomats and citizens working in Soviet Russia.