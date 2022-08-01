Russia Releases Ukrainians Set for Deportation – Kommersant

Russian courts are releasing Ukrainians facing deportations because Kyiv has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion, the Kommersant business daily reported Monday.

Hundreds of Ukrainian citizens have been stuck in limbo at detention centers in and around Moscow awaiting deportations that were halted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The war “makes it impossible for foreign nationals held in temporary migrant detention centers and who have identification documents to cross the border,” the Moscow branch of Russia’s Federal Court Marshals Service said, according to Kommersant.

Ukrainian migrants without identification documents are unable to file their papers due to closed consulates, the publication’s report continued.