Kazakhstan Boosts Defense Spending Amid Ukraine Invasion – WSJ

Kazakhstan is significantly increasing its defense spending and seeking closer ties with China and NATO countries amid fears of Moscow’s geopolitical ambitions spreading beyond Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a Kazakh official.

The Central Asian country will commit an extra 441 billion tenge ($918 million) to its defense budget, a nearly 1.5-fold increase over last year’s budget of $1.7 billion, WSJ reported. Part of the additional funds will be spent on strengthening its military reserves.

While Russia deployed peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan in early 2022 amid a series of deadly anti-government protests across the country, Moscow’s war against Ukraine has complicated ties between Russia and its southerly neighbor and ally.

Kazakhstan has taken a neutral stance in the current war, declining to offer full support to either Russia or Ukraine.