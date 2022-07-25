Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Kazakhstan Boosts Defense Spending Amid Ukraine Invasion – WSJ

The 2S4 Tyulpan in Kazakh service. Kalabaha1969 (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Kazakhstan is significantly increasing its defense spending and seeking closer ties with China and NATO countries amid fears of Moscow’s geopolitical ambitions spreading beyond Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a Kazakh official. 

The Central Asian country will commit an extra 441 billion tenge ($918 million) to its defense budget, a nearly 1.5-fold increase over last year’s budget of $1.7 billion, WSJ reported. Part of the additional funds will be spent on strengthening its military reserves. 

While Russia deployed peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan in early 2022 amid a series of deadly anti-government protests across the country, Moscow’s war against Ukraine has complicated ties between Russia and its southerly neighbor and ally. 

Kazakhstan has taken a neutral stance in the current war, declining to offer full support to either Russia or Ukraine. 

And speaking alongside Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at June’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said his country would not recognize the sovereignty of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk Peoples’ Republics. 

The comments were widely seen as a snub to Putin, who has named the “liberation” of the pro-Moscow separatist republics as a reason for sending troops into Ukraine.

Following Tokayev’s comments, Russia halted Kazakh oil exports headed toward Europe via the Russian port of Novorossiysk, citing alleged environmental violations. The measure wich quickly canceled after Kazakh authorities threatened to block sanctions-dodging parallel imports to Russia via their customs checkpoints. 

The weakening of ties with Russia has seen Kazakhstan draw closer to China, the United States and NATO member Turkey in recent months, WSJ reported. 

A senior official from a Central Asian country told The Wall Street Journal that unease is rising across the region over Moscow’s aims beyond Ukraine. 

“Imagine if they [Russia] don’t have Ukraine to abuse. Are we going to be next?” the unnamed official told WSJ.

Read more about: Kazakhstan

Read more

‘TASKS COMPLETED’

Russian-Led Forces Begin Kazakhstan Pullout

The withdrawal of around 2,000 Collective Security Treaty Organization troops will take no more than 10 days to complete.
opinion Dmitry Trenin

Russia Takes a Gamble in Kazakhstan

If Russia succeeds in propping up the regime in Kazakhstan and making it more pro-Russian, the Central Asian nation could, become a more reliable ally...
KAZAKH CRISIS

Gunfire in Largest Kazakh City, Moscow-Led Troops Arrive

Energy-rich Kazakhstan is facing its biggest crisis in decades after days of protests over rising fuel prices escalated into widespread unrest.
News Analysis

Russia’s Involvement in Kazakhstan’s Crisis Could Have Wide Implications

Experts believe Moscow risks being sucked into neighboring unrest and having to manage strategic instability on two fronts.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.