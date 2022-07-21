Ukraine Says Russia Storing Weapons at Occupied Nuclear Plant

Kyiv on Thursday accused Moscow of storing heavy weapons at Europe's largest nuclear power plant in occupied Ukrainian territory, after Russia said Ukraine's troops had fired on the facility.

Ukraine state energy company Energoatom said on social media that Russia had moved over two dozen pieces of military equipment and ammunition into the engine room of the first reactor.

"The occupiers continue to cynically violate all norms and requirements regarding fire, nuclear and radiation safety of the NPP operation, keeping heavy military equipment, ammunition, weapons and explosives just in the engine room of the power unit of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe," it said.

Russia earlier on Thursday accused Ukraine of firing this week on the Zaporizhzhia plant, claiming a "catastrophe" was narrowly avoided "by luck."

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Kyiv was seeking to create "conditions for a nuclear disaster, not only on its territory, but throughout Europe."