Russia to Launch Football League for ‘Friendly’ Occupied, Separatist Territories

Russia will launch a football league for “friendly” Moscow-occupied and separatist territories in Ukraine and Georgia, a sporting official said Monday.

The league will consist of clubs from annexed Crimea, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhask People’s Republics and the Russian-held Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in southern Ukraine, as well as the breakaway Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Russia’s Deputy Sports Minister Odes Baysultanov said.

“Taking into account the positive experience of the Crimean Football Union, the plan is to create an organization based on this structure that will ensure the holding of a unified championship,” the Kremlin-backed RT network quoted Baysultanov as saying.

Baysultanov said the league, as a separate initiative of Russia’s Sports Ministry, will remain independent of Russia’s Football Union, “which is, in fact, a member of FIFA and UEFA.”

The first championship is scheduled to take place from March-November 2023.