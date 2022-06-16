Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ex-Russia Football Captain Denisov Denounces War in Ukraine

Updated:
Igor Denisov Elena Rybakova (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The former captain of Russia’s national football team has publicly denounced Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. 

“To me, this war is a catastrophe, a complete horror,” Ivan Denisov, 38, told Russian sports reporter Nobel Arustamyan in an interview on the journalist’s YouTube channel Wednesday, more than 100 days since the start of the conflict. 

Denisov also referred to the ongoing detention of Russian anti-war protesters and picketers, telling Arustamyan: “I don’t know if I’ll get jailed or killed for these words.” 

Since the start of the war on Feb. 24, Russian authorities have introduced jail terms of up to 15 years for spreading what the government considers to be “fake news” about the military’s actions in Ukraine.

Denisov, a former star midfielder for Zenit St. Petersburg, said he filmed a video in the early days of the war calling on President Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion, but that Russian media outlets had declined to publish it.

“I even said I’m ready to kneel in front of [Putin]. Me, a proud guy,” Denisov said. “I was ready to get down on my knees in front of him to make it all stop.”

Denisov is only one of a handful of Russian athletes to speak out publicly against Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Among Russia’s currently active football players, only men’s national team strikers Fyodor Smolov and Alexander Sobolev, as well as women’s national team forward Nadezhda Karpova, have made their anti-war views public.

Denisov, who won 54 caps during his career from 2008 to 2016, criticized other Russian athletes for their silence.

He also spoke in support of suspending Russian athletes from international competition, saying “you, me, we are all involved in what is happening.”

“What’s happening now has to be stopped and it can be stopped with something tough on us.”



Read more about: Ukraine war , Sport

Read more

big day

Z-symbols, Fewer Tanks and No Guests: Russia Prepares to Mark Victory Day as Ukraine War Rages

There will be 129 military vehicles and about 10,000 personnel taking part in the military parade in Moscow on Monday.
Ukrainian targets

High Death Toll of Russian Generals in Ukraine a Blow to Military Capability

“Every death of a general makes the Russian Armed Forces less effective,” said one military analyst.
Sanctions Hit

Russian Car Factory Gives Farmland to Furloughed Workers

The plant has seen has production drop threefold after BMW and General Motors left the Russian market.
Sport

Russian Football Coach: We All Said It Together – We Are S**t

The former coach of Russia’s national football team has revealed the painful discussions that took place following the team’s dismal performance at...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.