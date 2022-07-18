Russians Face Long Wait Times for Schengen Visas Following Diplomatic Expulsions

Russians are facing longer-than-normal waiting times for Schengen visas as tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions have left European embassies in Moscow short-staffed and demand for summer travel surges.

Limited appointment slots are available at most embassies’ visa centers, with all slots at the visa centers of France, Greece and Spain fully booked for July, according to travel agencies interviewed by the RBC business daily Monday.

Russian tourism agencies worry that European visa centers have too few employees to process Russians’ documents, RBC reported.

“Unexpected delays in the processing of your visa application and return of your passport may occur,” the visa application center for Greece said on its website.

It linked the limited availability of appointments to “a temporary shortage of visa application processing staff at the Greek Consulate in Moscow.”