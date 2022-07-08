Mothers of Russian Soldiers Killed in Ukraine Blame Pro-Kremlin Reporters

The mothers of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine last week have accused pro-Kremlin war correspondents of causing their deaths by revealing their positions, a BBC Russian service journalist said Thursday.

The mothers said Ukrainian artillery shelling killed at least five soldiers and heavily wounded three others after the Izvestia daily published a field report on Russian tanks firing at Ukrainian positions on June 30.

“This happened as a result of [war correspondents] declassifying the location of military equipment and personnel in the video,” the mothers wrote in a letter shared by BBC Russian journalist Ilya Barabanov.

Neither the letter nor Izvestia’s report named the location of the alleged Ukrainian attacks.