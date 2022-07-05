FSB Official Takes Over Moscow-Occupied Kherson Region

An official from Russia's powerful FSB security services took over the government of the Moscow-occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine, Kremlin-installed authorities said Tuesday.

Sergei Yeliseyev, until now the deputy head of government in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, "became head of the government in the Kherson region," said Vladimir Saldo, who heads the Russian occupational administration.

His government takes office on Tuesday, he added.

A graduate of the FSB Academy, 51-year-old Yeliseyev served in the security services in unspecified functions, according to the Kaliningrad region website.

Alexei Kovalev, a former Ukrainian lawmaker who has switched to Russia's side in the conflict and survived an assassination attempt in June, was appointed as Yeliseyev's deputy.