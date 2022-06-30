Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

First Grain Ship Since Offensive Leaves Russia-Occupied Ukraine Port

By AFP
A Russian serviceman in Berdyansk. Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP

A ship carrying 7,000 tons of grain has sailed from Ukraine's occupied port of Berdyansk, the region's Moscow-appointed official said on Thursday, marking the first grain shipment since the start of hostilities.

"After numerous months of delay, the first merchant ship has left the Berdyansk commercial port, 7,000 tons of grain are heading toward friendly countries," Evgeny Balitsky, the head of the pro-Russia administration, said on Telegram.

Russia's Black Sea ships "are ensuring the security" of the journey, he said, adding that the Ukrainian port had been de-mined.

Berdyansk is a port city in the region of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has accused Russia and its allies of stealing its grain, contributing to a global food shortage caused by grain exports blocked in Ukrainian ports.

The southern Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia have been largely under Russia's control since the first weeks of Moscow's military intervention, and are now being forcefully integrated into Russia's economy. 

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

plugging the gaps

‘It’s Our Way to Protest’: Anti-War Russians Volunteer to Help Ukrainian Refugees

More than a million Ukrainian refugees have crossed into Russia since the start of the war in February.
Senior losses

Russian General Reported Killed in Ukraine

Roman Kutuzov is at least the fourth Russian general killed in over three months of fighting in Ukraine.
Protracted war

Putin Warns of Strikes Over Missile Supplies as Blasts Rock Kyiv

Putin's comments came after the United States last week said it would supply Ukraine with advanced missile systems.
Clawing back

Ukraine Says it Controls 'Half' of Severodonetsk

After being pushed back by a Russian offensive on the city, Ukrainian troops have steadily clawed back ground there.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.