Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Four G7 Powers Impose Gold Export Ban on Russia

By AFP
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

Four G7 powers will ban Russian gold exports in a new bid to stop oligarchs from buying the precious metal to avoid the impact of sanctions against Moscow, Britain said Sunday.

The joint action taken by Britain, Canada, Japan and the United States, "will directly hit Russian oligarchs and strike at the heart of (President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Given London's central role in the international gold trade and parallel US, Japanese and Canadian action, "this measure will have global reach, shutting the commodity out of formal international markets," Britain said.

Worth 12.6 billion pounds ($15.5 billion) to the Russian economy in 2021, gold — a refuge commodity in times of turmoil — is a major export for the country.

With Putin's Russia now under severe sanctions, the country's richest have rushed to convert their assets into gold to avoid the impact of the financial restrictions.

The London Bullion Market had already suspended six Russian refineries in action announced on March 7.

The latest move targeting the commodity came as leaders of the Group of Seven wealthiest nations were meeting in the Bavarian alps, with their talks to be focused on how to sustain backing for Ukraine against Russia's invasion.

The G7 is expected to take stock of how unprecedented sanctions taken against Moscow have worked so far, discuss further financial and military aid for Ukraine, as well as look at longer reconstruction for the war-torn country.

Read more about: Sanctions

Read more

Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.
seeking dialogue

Outcry Over Navalny Crackdown as Top EU Envoy Heads to Moscow

The jailing of Navalny and harsh detention of thousands of protesters across Russia will dominate Josep Borrell's visit.
TOO SOON

EU Holds Off Navalny Sanctions, Envoy to Visit Moscow Next Month

The bloc’s foreign ministers agreed it was “premature” to hit the Kremlin with new sanctions.
TOUGH RESPONSE

MEPs: Sanction Oligarchs, Stop Nord Stream 2 After Navalny Detention

A European Parliament motion calls for an end to the controversial pipeline, but officials warn the EU can do little to stop it.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.