Russia Is Not Preventing Ukrainian Grain Shipments, Putin Says

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied on Friday that Moscow is stopping Ukraine from exporting grain as Russia’s ongoing Black Sea port blockade continued to raise fears of a global food crisis.

Kyiv is one of the world’s major exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but its shipments have been blocked since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, contributing to rising food prices worldwide and shortages in drought-stricken countries in Africa. Russia meanwhile blames Western sanctions on Moscow for the food shortages.

"The hysteria over the termination of shipping through the Black Sea ports is, as we say, artificially inflated," Interfax quoted Putin as saying at a BRICS summit press conference via video link.