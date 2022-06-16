Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Babies Born in Occupied Kherson to Automatically Receive Russian Citizenship

Updated:
Children eat ice-cream at a park in Kherson, Kherson region, south Ukraine. AP Photo / TASS

Children born in the occupied region of Kherson region in the months after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine will automatically receive Russian passports, a Moscow-installed official said Thursday.

“Children born after [Feb.] 24 automatically receive Russian citizenship,” Kirill Stremousov, an official in Kherson’s pro-Moscow military-civilian administration, told Rusia’s state-run TASS news agency.

Orphaned children in the region, which fell under Russian control in early March, have already received Russian passports, Stremousov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree “simplifying” the citizenship process for Ukrainians in occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as well as the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, on May 25.

A top Kremlin official also promised Russian passports for Kherson residents on a recent visit earlier this month, the first of which were handed out over the weekend.

The fast-tracked citizenship drive has sparked widespread speculation that Russia hopes to annex the areas of Ukraine it has seized during its almost four-month invasion.

On Tuesday, United Nations warned Moscow against the forced adoption of Ukrainian children who had been taken to Russia since the February invasion.



Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

Diplomatic Difficulties

Muscovites to Vote on Pro-War Names for U.S. Embassy Square

Potential names include “Defenders of Donbas Square.”
military momentum

‘The Russian Army Won’t Stop at Donbas’: Pro-Kremlin Groups Hail Advances in Ukraine

Russian troops are reported to be attempting an encirclement of Ukrainian forces in the city of Severodonetsk. 
code switch

Occupied Ukrainian Territories Switch to Russian Area Code – State Media

The “Russification” of captured regions of Ukraine is proceeding apace.
'obvious policy'

Ukraine's Zelensky Accuses Russia of 'Genocide' in Donbas Onslaught

Invading forces are closing in on several cities, including Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.