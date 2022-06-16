Babies Born in Occupied Kherson to Automatically Receive Russian Citizenship

Children born in the occupied region of Kherson region in the months after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine will automatically receive Russian passports, a Moscow-installed official said Thursday.

“Children born after [Feb.] 24 automatically receive Russian citizenship,” Kirill Stremousov, an official in Kherson’s pro-Moscow military-civilian administration, told Rusia’s state-run TASS news agency.

Orphaned children in the region, which fell under Russian control in early March, have already received Russian passports, Stremousov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree “simplifying” the citizenship process for Ukrainians in occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, as well as the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, on May 25.

A top Kremlin official also promised Russian passports for Kherson residents on a recent visit earlier this month, the first of which were handed out over the weekend.

The fast-tracked citizenship drive has sparked widespread speculation that Russia hopes to annex the areas of Ukraine it has seized during its almost four-month invasion.

On Tuesday, United Nations warned Moscow against the forced adoption of Ukrainian children who had been taken to Russia since the February invasion.





