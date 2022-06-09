Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Navy Starts Baltic Sea Drills Amid Ukraine Tensions

By AFP
Updated:
Russian Defence Ministry

Dozens of Russian ships on Thursday took part in military exercises in the strategic Baltic Sea after Sweden and Finland recently announced bids to join NATO.  

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement that ships of its Baltic fleet, will "perform training tasks for the defense of sea lanes and fleet bases."

It said that 60 ships and 40 aircraft were taking part in the maneuvers which will also take place on land at training grounds in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. 

The navy drills come amid heightened tensions between Moscow and NATO after Sweden and Finland submitted their bids to join the U.S.-led alliance after the start of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. 

If their membership — currently blocked by Turkey — is approved, Russia would become the only non-NATO country on the Baltic Sea. 

In a sign of support for Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, U.S. Chief of Staff General Mark Milley was in Stockholm on Saturday aboard the USS Kearsage, making it the largest U.S. warship ever to dock in Stockholm.

His visit came as NATO conducts annual naval exercises in the Baltic Sea called "Baltops 22" that are set to continue until June 17.

Read more about: Military , NATO , Ukraine

Read more

military reserves

Facing Russia Threat, Ukraine Calls Up Reservists

Ukraine has a reserve force of more than 200,000 that is comprised mostly of military personnel.
‘MILITARY-TECHNICAL MEASURES’

Russia Will Be ‘Forced to Respond’ if U.S. Does Not Engage on Security Demands

The Kremlin called for legal guarantees that Ukraine will never join NATO.
on standby

Kremlin Says NATO Ramping Up Ukraine Tensions With Deployments

Tensions are mounting as the West accuses Moscow of threatening to invade Ukraine by massing over 100,000 troops on its border.
ticking clock

Little Hope of Breakthrough as U.S., Russia Hold High-Stakes Ukraine Talks

The two countries' top diplomats are expected to have a concise exchange as they determine whether diplomacy remains possible.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.