Putin Postpones Marathon Phone-In for First Time in 18 Years

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual telephone marathon, Direct Line, will not be held this June for the first time in almost two decades.

It is the first time that the program, which see ordinary citizens speak directly to the Russian leader about their daily problems, has been delayed since 2004.

In a statement, Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov reassured reporters that the event would take place at a later date.

The government announced last week that Putin could hold his marathon phone-in during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum between June 15-18.

Another regular presidential event, Putin’s address to Russia’s Federal Assembly, was also postponed in April, with no dates yet given for its return.