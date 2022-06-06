Latvia Grants Broadcast License to Russia's Liberal TV Dozhd

Latvian officials have granted a broadcasting license to Russian TV channel Dozhd, regional news platform DELFI reported Monday.

Dozhd, previously Russia’s only independent television channel, suspended operations in March after being ordered ​​by authorities to stop broadcasting over its coverage of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Dozhd is expected to shortly resume operations from the Latvian capital of Riga on June 9.

Latvia’s National Electronic Media Council (NEPLP) also announced a broadcasting ban on the 80 Russian TV channels that remained available in the country. The list of blacklisted broadcasters includes channels such as Fishing and Hunting, Cinema 24, and Mir 24.

NEPLP previously banned Russia’s leading state-sponsored TV channels, including RTR Rossiya and Rossiya 24, on Feb. 24 in response to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.





