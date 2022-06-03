Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Fire at Moscow Business Center Traps Visitors

Moskva News Agency

A fire broke out inside a business center in western Moscow on Friday, trapping dozens and injuring a reported 11 people.

Eyewitness video published to social media showed flames engulfing the Setun Plaza near the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD), visitors evacuating the 10-story building and firefighters battling the blaze.

Witnesses told state media they sensed a strong smell of burning  wiring during the evacuation.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said 125 people have been evacuated and the fire has been contained, but that searches for people still trapped inside were ongoing.

State media reported that 20 people may have been stranded on the business center’s top floors.

The Baza Telegram channel, which is believed to have links to Russia’s security services, placed the number of injuries at 11, including at least one in critical condition.

Authorities say the blaze was caused by a short-circuit from faulty lighting installation on the building’s facade.

Accidental fires are common in Russia due to lax safety standards and dilapidated infrastructure.

Read more about: Accidents , Moscow

Read more

vitamin d deficiency

Moscow Sees 8 Hours of Sunlight in December

Current temperatures are also on track to make this winter the “hottest” in Moscow’s recorded history.
look back

Old Moscow and St. Petersburg Through an American Photographer's Lens

Colorized photos show a long-gone side of Soviet Moscow and St. Petersburg.
news

Sep Jordan – Luxury Ethical Brand

We got introduced to Sep Jordan brand at a fair. A beautiful scarf caught our attention first with its color and nice ornament, and as soon as we felt...
Moscow

Moscow Set to Swelter With Arrival of 2016’s Hottest Days

Muscovites are set to enjoy scorching summer temperatures until the end of the week, Russia’s Weather Center chief Roman Vilfand announced Monday.The...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.