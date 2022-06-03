Fire at Moscow Business Center Traps Visitors

A fire broke out inside a business center in western Moscow on Friday, trapping dozens and injuring a reported 11 people. Eyewitness video published to social media showed flames engulfing the Setun Plaza near the Moscow Ring Road (MKAD), visitors evacuating the 10-story building and firefighters battling the blaze.

Witnesses told state media they sensed a strong smell of burning wiring during the evacuation. Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said 125 people have been evacuated and the fire has been contained, but that searches for people still trapped inside were ongoing. State media reported that 20 people may have been stranded on the business center’s top floors.