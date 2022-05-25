Russia’s Imports Fall to Two-Decade Low

Western sanctions and international businesses exiting over the war in Ukraine have sunk Russia’s imports to levels not seen since the early 2000s.

Russia imported between $5 billion and $10 billion worth of goods in April 2022, according to Bank Otkritie’s research center data cited by The Moscow Times’ Russian service.

Russia’s Central Bank last reported similar figures for monthly imports in 2001-03.

Last month’s data also marked an up to six-fold drop in imports to Russia from $27.5 billion in February 2022 and $26.6 billion April 2021.

Russia classified import and export data ahead of an anticipated drop in trade last month.

But export data from 20 of Russia’s largest trading partners showed a 50% drop in imports to Russia from April 2021 to April 2022, according to Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance trade group.

Rising exports and dropping imports contributed to Russia’s trade surplus growth from $20 billion in January to $45 billion in April, he said.

“We forecast a GDP collapse of -30% by end-2022,” Brooks tweeted.

More than 900 companies have curtailed operations in Russia since the invasion, while unprecedented Western sanctions have cut Russia off from key imports.

To bypass these restrictions, Russia allowed imports of smartphones, major car brands, game consoles, spare parts and everyday consumer goods without agreement from intellectual property owners in a so-called "parallel imports" scheme.