Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia’s Imports Fall to Two-Decade Low

Customs officers and employees inspect cargo in shipping containers at the CIT terminal at the Yekaterinburg Customs Terminal on March 16, 2022. Donat Sorokin/TASS

Western sanctions and international businesses exiting over the war in Ukraine have sunk Russia’s imports to levels not seen since the early 2000s.

Russia imported between $5 billion and $10 billion worth of goods in April 2022, according to Bank Otkritie’s research center data cited by The Moscow Times’ Russian service.

Russia’s Central Bank last reported similar figures for monthly imports in 2001-03.

Last month’s data also marked an up to six-fold drop in imports to Russia from $27.5 billion in February 2022 and $26.6 billion April 2021.

Russia classified import and export data ahead of an anticipated drop in trade last month.

But export data from 20 of Russia’s largest trading partners showed a 50% drop in imports to Russia from April 2021 to April 2022, according to Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance trade group. 

Rising exports and dropping imports contributed to Russia’s trade surplus growth from $20 billion in January to $45 billion in April, he said.

“We forecast a GDP collapse of -30% by end-2022,” Brooks tweeted.

More than 900 companies have curtailed operations in Russia since the invasion, while unprecedented Western sanctions have cut Russia off from key imports.

To bypass these restrictions, Russia allowed imports of smartphones, major car brands, game consoles, spare parts and everyday consumer goods without agreement from intellectual property owners in a so-called "parallel imports" scheme.

Read more about: Trade

Read more

contraband cheese

Russia Seizes 40 Tons of Embargoed European Cheeses

The shipment included Dorblu blue cheese and Italian hard cheeses such as Grana Padano.
RAMPING IT UP

Russia-North Korea Trade Up Despite Sanctions, Reports Say

Pyongyang has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its missile and nuclear programs.
Explainer

Arms, Oil and Influence: What You Need to Know About Russia's First-Ever Africa Summit

The summit reflects Moscow’s efforts to establish a geopolitical foothold on the continent.
economic stagnation

Now It’s Trump’s Fault That Putin’s Economy Just Won’t Grow

The U.S. president’s trade war with China has weighed on the global economy.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.