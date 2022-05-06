Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Moscow Allows Sanction-Busting Imports

By AFP
Moskva News Agency

Russia on Friday allowed for hundreds of categories of goods to be imported without the agreement of the intellectual property owner in order to bypass restrictions imposed over the Ukraine conflict.

Among the list published by the Industry and Commerce Ministry are Apple and Samsung smartphones, major car brands, game consoles, and spare parts used in various industries. 

There are also everyday consumer products, such as cutlery and cosmetics. 

"According to this document, civil liability is waived in cases where products are imported by importers bypassing official distribution channels," the ministry said. 

Many of these goods are produced by companies that decided to exit the Russian market after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Others, such as car parts, were banned by international sanctions on Moscow over its military campaign. 

This mechanism will allow Russia to avoid shortages of goods that it is currently unable to produce itself. 

The ministry, however, said that this is not an "authorization to import or distribute counterfeits."

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Russia's economy has weathered the sanctions well, but economists believe that the worst economic impact is still to come.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Sanctions

Read more

Sanctions Hit

Russian Car Factory Gives Farmland to Furloughed Workers

The plant has seen has production drop threefold after BMW and General Motors left the Russian market.
Shut Down

Russian IT Firms Fear Equipment Shortages as Western Sanctions Bite

Russian companies have reportedly called on the government for help purchasing “tens of thousands of servers.”
seeking dialogue

Outcry Over Navalny Crackdown as Top EU Envoy Heads to Moscow

The jailing of Navalny and harsh detention of thousands of protesters across Russia will dominate Josep Borrell's visit.
Sanctions

Warning: This Is Not Cheese. In Russia, Watch What You Eat

If you live in Russia, you may already be worried about what you’re eating. If you’re not worried, maybe you should be.
Watchdogs say dairy producers...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.