Moscow Allows Sanction-Busting Imports

Russia on Friday allowed for hundreds of categories of goods to be imported without the agreement of the intellectual property owner in order to bypass restrictions imposed over the Ukraine conflict.

Among the list published by the Industry and Commerce Ministry are Apple and Samsung smartphones, major car brands, game consoles, and spare parts used in various industries.

There are also everyday consumer products, such as cutlery and cosmetics.

"According to this document, civil liability is waived in cases where products are imported by importers bypassing official distribution channels," the ministry said.