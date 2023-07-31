Russia Imports $500M in Foreign-Made Microchips So Far in 2023 – Vyorstka

Russia imported more than $502 million worth of foreign-made microchips in the first six months of 2023 despite U.S. and EU sanctions, the independent news website Vyorstka reported Monday, citing classified customs data.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has been slapped with Western export restrictions on advanced semiconductors and other goods that can be re-purposed for military use, including microchips used in missiles and drones.

Eleven out of the 25 biggest Russian importers of dual-purpose foreign chips — such as those produced by Analog Devices, Infineon and Texas Instruments — directly supply Russia’s defense industry, according to Vyorstka’s investigation.

At least four of the listed companies have continued chip re-exports into Russia despite being under U.S. sanctions.