McDonald’s to Sell Russian Business, Ending 32-Year Presence

American fast-food giant McDonald’s will sell its Russian business and exit the market completely, The New York Times reported Monday, citing an internal corporate message it obtained.

The company aims to sell its business to a Russia-based buyer but the restaurants will no longer be able to use the McDonald’s arch logo or brand name.

“This was not an easy decision, nor will it be simple to execute given the size of our business and the current challenges of operating in Russia. But the end state is clear,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski wrote in the message.

Alongside other major food chains such as Starbucks and KFC, McDonald’s temporarily closed all 847 restaurants and suspended business operations in Russia in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Western food retailers have thus far been hesitant to exit Russia completely, citing difficulties of re-entering the market and concerns for the welfare of local employees.