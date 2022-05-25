Support The Moscow Times!
Moscow Lifts Covid Fines to Prop Up Falling Incomes

Moskva News Agency

Moscow will stop enforcing fines for Covid-19 violations in a bid to prop up falling incomes amid rising inflation and the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced Wednesday.

“We’ve taken many steps to mitigate the pressure from sanctions in recent weeks,” Sobyanin wrote on his website.

“There are other challenges and problems today. We see a drop in real incomes. That’s why I’ve decided to declare Covid amnesty.”

From June 1, the city will stop collecting financial payments and reimburse residents and businesses 13.6 billion rubles ($240 million) for previously paid fines, Sobyanin said.

The only exception will be for those who did not follow orders to self-quarantine.

The Russian capital dropped many of its remaining coronavirus regulations, including a citywide mask mandate, in mid-March.

But authorities have still been collecting outstanding fines from businesses and individuals who broke rules while pandemic rules were active. 

