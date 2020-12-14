Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Is 91.4% Effective, Developers Confirm

The developers claim that Sputnik V vaccine is 91.4% effective. Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 91.4% effective, its developers announced Monday, citing a new analysis of data from its Phase 3 clinical trials.

The state-run Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow that developed Sputnik V said the data was obtained 21 days after volunteers received the first dose of the two-shot vaccine. The latest 91.4% figure is lower than its previously reported effectiveness of 96.2%.

“The vaccine demonstrated 100% efficacy against severe coronavirus cases. There were 20 severe cases of coronavirus infection among confirmed cases in the placebo group and no severe cases in the vaccine group,” Gamaleya said in a press release. 

Data obtained at the third and final control point will be published in the near future in a “leading international peer-reviewed medical journal,” Gamaleya said. 

The statement added that developers will use this data to seek accelerated registration for the vaccine in other countries.

The Russian-developed Sputnik V has drawn skepticism at home and abroad after it was rushed through government approval before the start of its large-scale Phase 3 trials. In September, scientists from several countries signed a note of concern over possible data manipulation and statistical anomalies in its Phase 1/2 data published in medical journal The Lancet. Its developers defended their research, saying that the methods they used to obtain measurements give only rough values, not exact numbers.

Phase 3 trials of the adenovirus vector-based vaccine will involve 40,000 volunteers in Moscow. About 26,000 volunteers have already been vaccinated in Russia for the Phase 3 trials with “no unforeseen adverse effects documented,” the Russian Direct Investment Fund that is funding Sputnik V’s development reported. 

Russia launched its large-scale vaccination campaign starting with at-risk groups last week as ordered by President Vladimir Putin. The announcement came shortly after Britain issued the world’s first general-use approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. 

Read more about: Vaccine , Sputnik V , Covid

Read more

Covid Geopolitics

Russia Denies Turkish Report of Sputnik Vaccine Refusal

A Turkish newspaper report saying Turkey had rejected Russia's vaccine was later called "fake news."
LACK OF TRUST

As Russia Begins Mass Coronavirus Vaccination, Its Medics Aren't On Board

Skepticism among the medical community will make a nationwide Sputnik V push difficult.
vaccine push

5 Questions About Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine, Answered

As Russia moves forward with its mass vaccination drive, many people inside and outside the country remain skeptical.
Covid vs. New Year's

St. Petersburg to Tighten Coronavirus Restrictions Over New Year Holiday

Russia's cultural capital to shut down many of its attractions amid Covid restrictions.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.