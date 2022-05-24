Russia Eases Capital Controls to Hold Back Surging Ruble

Russia said it would loosen capital controls late Monday as the surging ruble threatened to reduce export revenues.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that it would cut the share of foreign currency earnings exporters were required to convert to rubles from 80% to 50%.

But the move did little to halt the Russian currency’s run of strength, which has seen it hit multi-year highs against the greenback.

The ruble rose 2.4% in Tuesday morning trading to 56.61 against the U.S. dollar, its highest level in more than four years.

The Finance Ministry said it took the decision on capital controls because of “the stabilization of the ruble exchange rate and the achievement of a sufficient level of liquidity in foreign currency on the domestic market.”