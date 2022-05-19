Russian Soldier on Trial in Ukraine Asks 'Forgiveness'

The first Russian soldier on trial for war crimes in Ukraine asked for "forgiveness" in a Kyiv court Thursday and described how he shot dead a civilian in the opening days of Russia's invasion. "I know that you will not be able to forgive me, but nevertheless I ask you for forgiveness," 21-year-old Russian sergeant Vadim Shishimarin said in court, addressing the widow of a 62-year-old civilian whom he admitted killing. Shishimarin faces possible life imprisonment in Ukraine on charges of war crimes and premeditated murder in a landmark war crimes trial against Moscow's forces. Two other Russian soldiers are in court for crimes against civilians, as Kyiv launched a judicial reckoning for alleged atrocities after nearly three months of the war. Shishimarin told the court that he shot the civilian as he and several other Russian soldiers were retreating to rejoin their units in Russia.

news Russian Soldier Pleads Guilty at Kyiv War Crimes Trial Read more

The soldiers found a civilian car, a Volkswagen, which they hijacked to "get to where our army was and go back to Russia," Shishimarin said. "On our way as we were driving, we saw a man. He was talking on the phone. He said he would give us up." Shishimarin said another soldier in the car, who he said was not his commander and whom he called an "unknown" soldier, "told me to shoot." "He started to say in a forceful tone that I should shoot," he told the court. "He said I would be putting us in danger if I didn't. I shot him at short range. It killed him." Judges questioned him in Ukrainian, with an interpreter translating for Shishimarin — who is from the Siberian region of Irkutsk — into Russian. The killing took place near the village of Chupakhivka on Feb. 28, four days into Moscow's invasion. The soldiers then took a civilian captive as they retreated into the forest, Shishimarin said, claiming they did not harm him. The Russians then "voluntarily" gave themselves up to Ukrainian forces.