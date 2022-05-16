Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Sweden, Finland NATO Bids Are ‘Grave Mistake’ – Russia

By AFP
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia warned Monday that decisions by Finland and Sweden to join the NATO military alliance were serious mistakes and Moscow would take measures.

"This is another grave mistake with far-reaching consequences," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters. 

"The general level of military tensions will increase," he was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

"It is a pity that common sense is being sacrificed for some phantom ideas about what should be done in the current situation."

Ryabkov said the two countries' security would not strengthen as a result of the move and that Moscow would take measures.

"They should have no illusions that we will just put up with this," he said.

Finland and Sweden are poised to jettison decades of military non-alignment to join NATO as a defense against feared aggression from Russia.

Moscow has warned Finland, with which it shares a 1,300-kilometer (800-mile) border, that it would take "reciprocal steps."

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Saturday about the country's application for NATO membership.

The Kremlin said Putin viewed any end to Finland's military neutrality as a "mistake."

Finland announced its intention to join NATO on Sunday as Sweden's ruling party said it backed membership, paving the way for a joint application.

Read more about: NATO , Finland

Read more

nordic alliance

Finland's End of Military Neutrality a 'Mistake,' Putin Tells Finnish President

Helsinki is expected to announce its NATO membership bid on Sunday.
unwelcome expansion

Finland's NATO Membership ‘Definitely’ Threatens Russia – Kremlin

Moscow is ready to take further steps to “balance the situation” if Finland joins the Western bloc, the Kremlin said.
NEW VIOLATION

Russia Violates Finnish Airspace as Helsinki Mulls NATO

The incident marks the second Russian violation of Finnish airspace this year.
Finland

Finland Accuses Russia of Disrupting GPS Signal During NATO War Games

Finland is not a NATO member but it took part as an ally in NATO's largest exercise in decades which ended on Wednesday.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.