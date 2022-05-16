Sweden, Finland NATO Bids Are ‘Grave Mistake’ – Russia

Russia warned Monday that decisions by Finland and Sweden to join the NATO military alliance were serious mistakes and Moscow would take measures.

"This is another grave mistake with far-reaching consequences," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters.

"The general level of military tensions will increase," he was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

"It is a pity that common sense is being sacrificed for some phantom ideas about what should be done in the current situation."

Ryabkov said the two countries' security would not strengthen as a result of the move and that Moscow would take measures.