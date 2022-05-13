Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Says to Cut Electricity to Finland From Saturday

By AFP
Updated:
"This situation is exceptional and happened for the first time in over 20 years of our trading history," RAO Nordic said, hoping the situation would "soon" improve and the trade could resume. Matthew Henry / unsplash

Russia will suspend electricity supplies to Finland this weekend, a supplier said on Friday as tensions rise over Helsinki's NATO bid following the conflict in Ukraine.

"We are forced to suspend the electricity import starting from May 14," said RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of Russian state energy holding Inter RAO that sells its electricity on the Nordic market.

It blamed the suspension on not having received payment for electricity sold in May and said as a consequence it was no longer able to pay for more electricity from Russia.

"This situation is exceptional and happened for the first time in over 20 years of our trading history," RAO Nordic said, hoping the situation would "soon" improve and the trade could resume.

The Finnish electricity network operator said it would be able to make do without Russian electricity.

"We're prepared for this and it won't be difficult. We can make do with a bit more imports from Sweden and Norway," Fingrid's manager for operational planning Timo Kaukonen told AFP.

He said a little less than 10% of electricity consumed in Finland comes from Russia.

The announcement of the cut in electricity supplies came one day after Finland's leaders declared their nation must apply to join NATO "without delay" — a seismic change in policy since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Kremlin has warned Russia would "definitely" see Finnish membership as a threat, while the Russian foreign ministry said Moscow would be "forced to take reciprocal steps, military-technical and other, to address the resulting threats."

Read more about: Finland

Read more

Finland

Finland Accuses Russia of Disrupting GPS Signal During NATO War Games

Finland is not a NATO member but it took part as an ally in NATO's largest exercise in decades which ended on Wednesday.
Finland

Finland Arrests Russian Money Laundering Suspect

Finnish investigators suspect that “several million euros have been laundered" with the use of illegal labor.
Finland

Russian Activist Flees to Finland After Accusing FSB of Torture

Kapustin recounted being electrocuted for nearly three hours by FSB officers as part of an interrogation.
Finland

Finnish Journalist's Home Searched After Reporting on Russian Military

The report was based on leaked documents that detailed Russian troop movements near St. Petersburg

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.