Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Pushes Law to Force Taxi Apps to Share Data With Spy Agency

By AFP
Marco Verch / flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Russia's government has put forward a law to force ride-hailing apps to give the FSB domestic intelligence agency real-time access to their data.

"The document prescribes the obligation of the taxi ordering service to provide the FSB with automated remote access to the information systems and databases used to receive, store, process and transmit taxi orders," a statement published Wednesday by the lower-house State Duma said. 

Lawmaker Adalbi Shkhagoshev, a member of the parliament's security committee, told news agency RIA Novosti that "this is a very difficult measure to implement, but that doesn't mean it's not necessary."

Until now, the FSB could obtain this information if it filed a formal request with the taxi services, who had the right to respond within 30 days, according to the chairwoman of the national taxi development council, Irina Zaripova.

"Many are afraid that the FSB could receive information about passengers at any time in real time," she told Russian radio station Kommersant FM in late March, when the idea was first mooted by the Russian Transport Ministry. 

"But when it comes to national security, very often there are situations where something has happened and FSB agents need to have this data practically within an hour to solve a crime or prevent it," she explained.

She insisted that "no one is going to be monitoring this data from morning to night." 

The Russian authorities have increased restrictions on public freedoms since the start of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine on Feb. 24.   

Among other steps, the country has blocked access to the popular social networks Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and taken legal action against tech giant Meta, accusing it of spreading "calls to kill" against Russians. 

The country has also strengthened its legislative arsenal, which allows for heavy fines or prison sentences for anyone found guilty of "discrediting" the military or publishing "false information" about its operation.

Read more about: Technology , FSB

Read more

russia-pedia

Putin Backs ‘Objective’ Russian Wikipedia Alternative

The comments come amid swirling rumors of a possible ban of the global knowledge platform in Russia. 
brain drain

Russia Plays Tug-of-War as Its Talented IT Workers Head for the Door

A government plan to entice IT workers to stay in Russia despite sanctions and political crackdowns gets a lukewarm response.
FSB invasion

Russia's Security Service Searches Magnate's Art Gallery – TASS

David Yakobashvili is a former juice magnate who has oil trade and real estate holdings.
I, robot

Russia Claims Europe’s First Exoskeleton-Assisted Surgery

The exoskeleton was used by doctors during a 12-hour surgery at a regional hospital in Rostov-on-Don.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.