1 Dead, 7 Wounded in Russia After Ukraine Attack – Belgorod Governor

This story was updated with new figures on the number of wounded
One person died and seven injured in southwestern Russia as a result of an overnight attack from Ukraine, the governor of Belgorod said Thursday.
Gladkov accused Ukraine of targeting the village of Solokhi, adding that 17 houses and six cars were partially destroyed.
He said it was the "most difficult situation" in his region since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February.
Gladkov posted photos of the aftermath on the messaging app Telegram and vowed to repair the damage.
The initial announcement of the attack came on the 77th day of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, which has left thousands dead.
Authorities in Russian regions next to Ukraine have repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of launching cross-border attacks.
In April, Gladkov said Ukrainian helicopters carried out a strike on a fuel storage facility in Belgorod.
Afp contributed reporting