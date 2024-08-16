Russia Says Repelled 12 Missiles Targeting Crimea Bridge

Russia said Friday that it had repelled a night-time attack using 12 U.S.-made missiles on the landmark Crimea Bridge built on the orders of President Vladimir Putin after Moscow annexed the peninsula.
"Air defenses were used last night to deflect a group strike by 12 ATACMS missiles made in the U.S. on the Crimean bridge. All the missiles were destroyed," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The bridge opened in 2018 by Putin connects Kerch in Crimea with southern Russia's Krasnodar region.
Kyiv has launched multiple attacks and attempted attacks on the Kerch Bridge since Moscow began its military offensive in February 2022.
Russia's Defense Ministry said earlier Friday that helicopters had destroyed five naval drones in the Black Sea heading for Crimea.
In June, the Kremlin warned the United States of "consequences" and summoned its ambassador after Moscow said a Ukrainian strike with a U.S. missile on Crimea's Sevastopol killed four people.
