Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Up to 600 Dead in Mariupol Theater Airstrike — Investigation

The Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater in Mariupol. Peter Kovalev / TASS

As many as 600 people could have been killed when the Mariupol theater sheltering hundreds of civilians was shelled by Russian forces in March, a new investigation by the Associated Press (AP) reported Wednesday.

The Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater was hit by a Russian air strike on March 16, killing an unknown number of people inside. 

The latest AP figure is double earlier estimates released by the Ukrainian government. 

Researchers based their conclusions on interviews with 23 survivors, rescuers, and other Mariupol citizens, photos and videos taken before and after the airstrike, and feedback from experts. 

They used this information to create a 3D model of the theater, which they could use to establish where people were sheltering, and how densely crowded each space was. 

Witnesses told AP that around 1,000 people were inside the theater at the time of the airstrike. But only 200 people, including rescuers, could be accounted for as managing to escape. 

Around 21,000 people have died in Mariupol since the start of the war, according to its mayor Vadym Boichenko. Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu declared Wednesday that the city was completely under the control of Russian troops. 

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

historic date

Émigré Russians Look to Victory Day as Weathervane for Return

"I think Putin imagines the victory parade to be like 1945,” said one Russian who fled to Turkey in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
Condemnation

‘Cowards’: Russian Bank Founder Slams Oligarchs’ Silence on Ukraine War

'I don’t want to die hanging on to billions but living as a bastard, a coward and a schmuck.'
clarifications needed

Israel Slams Russian Claims on Hitler Over Ukraine War

"I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood," Lavrov said in an interview.
hostile takover

Russian Bank Founder Says Kremlin Forced Sale of His Group Stake

Oleg Tinkov said the Kremlin told the Tinkoff Bank’s senior executives to cut ties with him after his explosive April 19 Instagram post denouncing the...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.