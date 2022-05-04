Explainer: How a Ukrainian Pensioner Became a Pro-War Symbol in Russia

An elderly Ukrainian woman has become a symbol of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine after the pensioner mistakenly greeted Ukrainian soldiers with a Soviet banner. Her viral popularity comes in the run-up to Russia’s May 9 holiday Victory Day, when nostalgia for the Soviet Union and its defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II is running high. Here’s what you need to know about the babushka whose image has gone viral on the Russian internet. What happened? In early April, a video showing an old woman greeting Ukrainian soldiers with a red Soviet banner went viral. Although the soldiers wore Ukrainian flags on their uniform sleeves, the pensioner mistook them for Russian troops, telling the soldiers that she and her husband had “waited, prayed for them, for Putin and all the people.” The soldiers took the banner from the elderly woman as they began to hand her food. But when the pensioner saw that the troops had placed the flag on the ground and stamped it into the mud, she gave the food back. She told the soldiers that her parents had fought for the Soviet flag in World War II, and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had provoked Russia’s invasion because he “didn’t find a common ground with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

video grab

How did it become so big? Nostalgia for Soviet victory in World War II, combined with Kremlin claims that Ukraine’s Russian-speaking population has been persecuted by the government, means that pro-war Russians quickly took the Ukrainian grandmother to their hearts. Her story was quickly picked up by Russian state-run media, who praised the grandmother’s bravery and resilience. Her reaction was used as proof that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had grassroots support among local people, who saw Russian troops as “liberators.” Russian state broadcaster Channel One featured the babushka on both April 7 and April 9. Four days later, Russia’s ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said that the elderly woman symbolized “another Ukraine,” one which could have “good neighborly relations” with Russia. The flag carried by the pensioner — a red flag with a hammer, sickle and star, in the style of flags hoisted over the Reichstag during the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II — is also attached to strong emotions in Russia. Soviet flags have been seen alongside the Russian tricolor in so-called “liberated” Ukrainian cities captured by Russian forces.

t.me/rogozin_do