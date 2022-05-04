EU Targets Russian Oil, Patriarch in New Sanctions

The European Union's executive unveiled Wednesday plans for a gradual ban on Russian oil imports as part of a raft of new sanctions to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

The proposed measures include moves against Russia's biggest bank and the targeting of Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

If approved, the oil ban would be the EU's toughest move yet against Russia's strategic energy sector that helps the Kremlin finance its war, but will still not touch its huge gas exports.

The embargo is part of the bloc's sixth sanction package, and would be phased in over the rest of the year to help countries adapt.

The EU is the biggest consumer of Russia's crude oil. Last year Russia supplied the bloc's 27 members with 30% of their crude and 15% of their petroleum products.

"We now propose a ban on Russian oil. This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told a session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

But, she added, "we will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion," with crude banned gradually over the next six months and refined fuels by the end of the year.