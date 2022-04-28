Ukraine Probing Russian Soldiers on Bucha War Crime Suspicions

Ukraine is investigating at least 10 Russian soldiers accused of committing war crimes against civilians while occupying the Kyiv suburb of Bucha last month, the country’s prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova said Thursday.

Images of civilians apparently executed in the streets and harrowing accounts of torture emerged from Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs as Russian forces retreated from Ukraine's capital last month, shocking the world and sparking calls for a war crimes trial to be brought against Russia.

The six Russian officers and four privates under investigation allegedly belong to 64th Motor Rifle Brigade, a unit that President Vladimir Putin recently gave the honorary title of “Guards” for their “heroism and courage.”

While stationed in Bucha, the 10 accused servicemen captured civilians, tortured them with hunger and thrist and carried out mock executions, Venediktova said in a Facebook post.

She said the accusations are backed by evidence gathered by Ukrainian police and other investigative units.