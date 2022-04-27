Transnistria Rebels Say Drones Seen, Shots Fired Near Russia Arms Depot

The interior ministry of Transnistria, a Moscow-backed separatist region of Moldova bordering Ukraine, said Wednesday that shots were fired at a village housing a Russian arms depot after drones flew over from Ukraine.

This came after the unrecognized region has reported a series of explosions that it called "terrorist attacks," raising fears of a spillover from the war in Ukraine.

"Last night, several drones were noticed in the sky over the village of Kolbasna," the Transnistrian interior ministry said on its website.

"The drones were launched onto the territory of Transnistria from Ukraine," it said.