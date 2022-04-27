Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Transnistria Rebels Say Drones Seen, Shots Fired Near Russia Arms Depot

By AFP
Updated:
Transnistria's Interior Ministry

The interior ministry of Transnistria, a Moscow-backed separatist region of Moldova bordering Ukraine, said Wednesday that shots were fired at a village housing a Russian arms depot after drones flew over from Ukraine.

This came after the unrecognized region has reported a series of explosions that it called "terrorist attacks," raising fears of a spillover from the war in Ukraine.

"Last night, several drones were noticed in the sky over the village of Kolbasna," the Transnistrian interior ministry said on its website.

"The drones were launched onto the territory of Transnistria from Ukraine," it said.

Kolbasna, known as Cobasna in Romanian, is located around 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

It houses a stockpile of some 20,000 tons of munitions that date back to the Soviet era, guarded by Russian troops.

The interior ministry said that it is believed to be the largest ammunition depot in Europe.

"On the morning of April 27 at 8:45 a.m. (05:45 GMT) shots were fired from the Ukrainian side towards Kolbasna," the Transnistrian ministry added, saying that there were no reported injuries.

The region has reported explosions on Monday and Tuesday hitting the security ministry, a military unit and a Russian-owned radio tower.

This prompted Moldova to urge its citizens to keep calm and step up security measures.

Read more about: Transnistria , Moldova

Read more

military moves

Russia Stages Drills in Moldova’s Breakaway Transnistria

Russia's exercises in the unrecognized breakaway region come amid intense tensions with neighboring Ukraine.
opinion Katja Yafimava

Moldova’s Gas Crisis and Its Lessons for Europe

The ongoing European gas supply crunch this winter has demonstrated the limitations of EU diversification efforts.
Unexpected Underdog

Separatist Transnistria Relishes Champions League ‘Fairytale'

European football fans will see their teams compete with a club from a tiny separatist region in one of Europe's least-known countries, Moldova.
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Moldova Is the One Thing Russia and the West Agree On

Europe has its own Venezuela now: Its poorest or second poorest nation, depending on how you count, has two governments.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.