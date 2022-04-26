Russia Lost 300 Officers in Ukraine War – Report

More than 300 Russian officers have been killed in Ukraine, according to publicly available data analyzed by independent news website Mediazona.

The outlet said it had scoured hundreds of official statements, news reports and social media posts about Russian troop deaths since the invasion of Ukraine began in late February.

There were a total of 1,744 soldiers killed in Ukraine, according to the Mediazona analysis published Monday.

This exceeds the most recent official casualty figures – 1,351 dead and 3,825 wounded – that were released by Russia’s Defense Ministry in late March.

Two major generals and the deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet are among the 317 officers killed in Ukraine, Mediazona reported.

Analysts have attributed the relatively high number of high-ranking soldiers known to have been killed to both their physical presence on the battlefield, and the special care taken to repatriate their bodies and report their deaths to the public.

Mediazona also reported that Russia had lost at least 500 soldiers from its most combat-ready units such as the marines and special forces, as well as at least 20 pilots.

The southern republic of Dagestan (125 dead), the republic of Buryatia in Siberia (85 dead) and the Volgograd region in Russia’s south (66 dead) accounted for some of the highest body counts.

Only two out of 85 Russian regions reported no losses.

Mediazona said its tally did not take into account troop losses among eastern Ukraine’s pro-Moscow separatists, which are fighting alongside Russian troops.

Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace estimated Monday that 15,000 Russian soldiers had been killed in the war so far.

Ukraine, which has said it will not publish its military death toll until after the war, places Russian troop losses at more than 20,000.